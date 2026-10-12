OKC Thunder Must Continue Dominance in Division Matchups

Oklahoma City is hoping to finish atop the standings again this season, and its success in division matchups will need to continue.

Over the past few years, the Thunder have quickly become one of the best teams in the NBA. Earning the league’s best record in each of the past two seasons, the Thunder have been a dominant force.

While the Thunder’s dominance has been notable in several key areas, one of the most interesting pieces of their dominance has been their success against the Northwest Division. Playing four games a season against each of their division rivals, the Thunder have been able to build a strong foundation for success by winning those matchups.

Last season, the Thunder went 12-4 in matchups against their division. Sweeping Utah, losing one apiece to Denver and Portland and splitting with Minnesota, Oklahoma City has some room to improve going into 2026-27.

Considering the one Denver loss came in the penultimate game of the regular season, where the Thunder had incentive to lose, they only had three losses in 15 tries in meaningful divisional matchups. Considering those games make up roughly 20% of the schedule, things will be even tougher for Oklahoma City this season, as each team has a legitimate shot at making the postseason.

Arguably the strongest division in the entire league, the Thunder asserting their dominance against their Northwest foes could put them in a perfect position to earn the No. 1 seed yet again. Sure, divisions don’t mean much in the modern NBA, but most Finals teams still win their division in the regular season, and those games often become rivalries, given the familiarity.

With that in mind, taking care of business in those matchups in the regular season could give the Thunder a needed boost in the standings and some extra confidence should they face any Northwest team in the postseason. After all, Oklahoma City had to get past the Nuggets and Timberwolves in their title run in 2025.

Obviously, finding success against squads around the league will be important, and every game will surely matter in the race for the No. 1 seed against San Antonio. However, divisional dominance should still be a priority for the Thunder, and finding ways to remind the rest of the league how dangerous they are could start with their Northwest Division matchups.

The Thunder’s success will undeniably be judged by how they perform in the postseason, but raising another Northwest Division banner should be a clear goal going into the season.