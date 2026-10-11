Winning Games Isn't The Thunder's Biggest Preseason Objective

Oklahoma City shouldn’t be worried about its win total in the preseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t had the best luck during their first two preseason bouts, as OKC has not been victorious in either. Both games have been close, as the Thunder only lost by six points in their opening bout against the Pelicans, and were closer in their second bout, only losing by two points against the Bucks.

OKC hasn’t seen a win in a while, as the Thunder didn’t win a single game during the Summer League either. However, just like the Summer League, it actually isn’t a huge deal that the team isn’t winning games.

This might seem like the wrong mindset completely, as it's all about finding ways to win in the NBA, but when it comes down to it, the OKC isn’t playing for anything in the preseason. The Thunder are using these opportunities to see how its young talent can perform, and although it hasn’t resulted in wins, the Thunder have to have liked what they have seen so far.

Oklahoma City’s rookies have been putting on a show in the preseason and have started to prove that they deserve a role when the regular season rolls around. Aday Mara has been on fire, having not missed a single shot attempt yet, and showcasing both his playmaking ability and his stellar defense.

Guard Bennett Stirtz hasn’t been far behind, as he has showcased his ability to shoot the ball from deep and has truly become an option for the Thunder’s rotation this season. The young bucks haven’t been the only players showing out, as the Thunder stars had a good start to the preseason as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points in just 18 minutes in OKC’s game against the Bucks, and played practically perfectly. The OKC star shot 100% from the floor and had five assists with zero turnovers. Jalen Williams followed suit as he had a big game coming off his injury from last year. Williams had 16 points with six assists and two steals, and it looks like he’s ready to play like his old self.

These stars' playing time has been limited, which has resulted in the two losses, as the Thunder’s young players haven’t been able to defend the team’s leads. However, a preseason win is minuscule compared to the experience OKC’s young players are getting. It can be expected that the Thunder will keep this same approach and save the winning for the regular season.