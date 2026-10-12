3 Reasons to Watch the OKC Thunder's Remaining Preseason Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played two preseason games already, and have a few more scheduled before the team kicks off its regular season slate on Oct. 20.

OKC's next preseason game comes in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 12, a contest that many of the Thunder's players will miss, according to the team's head coach.

"We are going to not travel a number of guys just based on the rhythm of preseason and the fact that it's a back-to-back,” Mark Daigneault said.

“A large amount of our returning rotation players, if not all of our returning rotation players, will not travel and will not play — just in the interest of having them physically ready to go against Indiana. We'll travel the rookie players, the two ways and the Exhibit-10 guys. We'll have nine total guys in Atlanta."

OKC's regular rotation players may still return for some of the team's remaining preseason games, but even if the Thunder elect to hold out some of their stars, there are still a few reasons to tune in.

An early look at rookies

The Thunder have a number of rookies on the team's training camp roster and should be in a position to give multiple first-year players extended playing time during the remainder of the preseason.

First round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz have starred during their first two preseason games, and appear to have the makings of solid contributors for OKC.

Alongside Mara and Stritz, second-round pick Otega Oweh and undrafted free agent Josh Dix are each on two-way contracts and are fighting for a standard spot with the team. Additionally, other undrafted free agents who have joined the Thunder for training camp are looking to earn a spot within the organization, likely on the OKC Blue's roster.

Seeing where other young players fit

Alongside the first-year players still trying to carve out their places within the organization, the Thunder have a few other young players who are trying to solidify their spot on the team.

Second-year wing and former second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer is also on a two-way contract and needs to perform well to claim the Thunder's final standard roster spot. Anthony Pritchard and Zhaire Smith should also get more time on the floor to showcase their talents.

Chemistry

With a group of young players on the floor, the preseason will be a good opportunity to observe how the Thunder's new roster gels early on.

Many of the players who will suit up in Atlanta on Monday have only been on the same team for a few months, and haven't gotten much in-game action together.