OKC Thunder Must Prioritize Short-Term Success in Isaiah Hartenstein Decision

This offseason will feature big decisions for Oklahoma City, but it can’t get too caught up in the long-term picture.

The Thunder will soon be making some moves to build next season’s roster as they look to get back to the top of the NBA mountain. From the upcoming NBA Draft to Cason Wallace’s potential rookie extension, Sam Presti will have his hands full over the next few weeks.

One of the most pressing decisions for the Thunder this offseason will be how to handle Isaiah Hartenstein’s future. The Thunder’s starting big man for the past two seasons, Hartenstein has been an integral part of Oklahoma City’s succes and championship run in 2025.

With a $28.5 million team option for next season, the Thunder could simply opt in and bring back Hartenstein at that value and kick the can down the road another year on any long-term decision about him. Given Hartenstein’s importance and the rest of Oklahoma City’s financial situation, particularly as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams’ extensions kick in, inking him to a long-term deal this summer could be tough.

With such a big potential payday from the team option alone, there’s always a chance that the Thunder don’t want to commit that much money to Hartenstein and let him walk in free agency. However, that’s simply not something the Thunder can afford to do.

As the team’s best rebounder and a premier passer at his position, Hartenstein adds a dimension to the Thunder that they didn’t have before he arrived in 2024. In fact, his unique skillset is exactly why Oklahoma City was more than willing to “overpay” Hartenstein to bring him in ahead of the championship season.

The Thunder still haven’t addressed the rebounding issue to a degree where they should feel comfortable parting ways with Hartenstein. As a veteran leader on the team as well, Hartenstein’s value has gone well beyond his impact on the court, not to mention his heavy involvement in the Oklahoma City community.

Whether the Thunder opt into the team option or sign him to a longer deal, Hartenstein is vital to Oklahoma City’s success as the team is currently constructed. Even if Oklahoma City signs him to a long-term deal that doesn’t exactly fit beyond this season, he will continue to be an easily tradeable player and someone contending teams would love to acquire.

It’s hard to say what Hartenstein’s long-term future will look like, but the Thunder must ensure that his short-term future belongs in Oklahoma City.