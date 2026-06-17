OKC Thunder's Title Hopes Will Still Hinge on Star Trio Despite Busy Offseason

Oklahoma City has a key offseason ahead, but its title hopes will remain in the hands of its stars.

The Thunder and the rest of the NBA will soon be making moves to prepare for the 2026-27 season. With the offseason officially underway after the New York Knicks secured the NBA title, next week’s draft should kick off a busy summer around the association.

For the Thunder, this offseason will be far more active than 2025. With Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort’s futures uncertain, potential trade candidates toward the end of the roster, two first-round picks and a potential Cason Wallace extension, the Thunder will have no shortage of news over the next few weeks.

While it seems like so much is up in the air that could determine Oklahoma City’s hopes of winning more championships, the NBA is still a star-driven league. Sure, the rest of the roster will see some changes throughout the summer, but the Thunder will go into next season with their title hopes hinging on the play and health of their big three.

As much as the Thunder’s offseason is focused on Wallace’s extension or inking Hartenstein to a new long-term deal, those guys weren’t the keys to Oklahoma City’s loss in the conference finals. Instead, the biggest storylines that remain after Game 7 are the absence of Jalen Williams and the poor play of Chet Holmgren.

Perhaps the third-most intriguing storyline from that game was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive outing nearly being enough to get over the hump. There’s simply no reason the storylines will take on a different angle when the 2027 playoffs come around.

For one of the best GMs in sports like Sam Presti, finding the perfect supporting cast has been critical to the Thunder’s success, and their depth has been key to three straight No. 1 seed seasons. However, the Thunder’s title run was dominated by the play of their star trio.

Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his first MVP season with a Finals MVP, Williams had 40 points in Game 5 of the Finals and Holmgren had an NBA record five blocks in Game 7 of the Finals. Just like every other season in this league, it all comes down to the stars.

Despite how crucial these offseason moves seem, and are to some extent, it’s important to remember that the Thunder’s 2027 title run or postseason loss will almost certainly be a result of their stars' ability to stay on the floor and perform at the highest level.