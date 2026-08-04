Midseason Milestone Could Project Extent of OKC Thunder's Postseason Depth

Oklahoma City’s depth has been a major strength over the past few seasons, but it will look a bit different in 2027.

As the Thunder gear up for the 2026-27 season and attempt to get back to the NBA Finals, they’ll have a different look. With Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins gone, the Thunder will be relying much more on some unproven young talent next season.

While Nikola Topic has been on the floor for limited action in his career, Oklahoma City will also be relying on three players without any NBA experience in Thomas Sorber, Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. It’s tough to say how each will fare in what is effectively the first full NBA season for all four, but there could be one indicator that helps Oklahoma City understand how each could contribute beyond the regular season.

All-Star Weekend has been a familiar spot for the Thunder in recent years as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has risen to superstardom, but it’s also a familiar spot because of the Rising Stars Game. Throughout the Thunder’s history, they’ve had several players make it into the Friday night festivities for first and second-year players, and the 2027 edition could give them some insight into how the playoff rotation may look.

Across the seasons Oklahoma City has made the playoffs, its Rising Stars participants in those years have often gone on to play key roles in that postseason. That goes beyond just the future All-Stars who fit that description, such as Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Last season is a perfect example, as Ajay Mitchell was named to the Rising Stars roster and went on to be a critical piece of the Thunder’s playoff run, especially the second-round sweep against the Lakers. Considering how many players have been selected to Rising Stars for Thunder playoff teams, there haven’t been many exceptions to being postseason contributors.

Even those came with some caveats, such as Domantas Sabonis’ 2017 year being thrown off by the midseason acquisition of Taj Gibson, who took the rookie’s starting spot. Nothing of that nature should happen next season, as each of the four should be slotted into roles similar to the ones Mark Daigneault would put them in during the playoffs.

The Thunder are certainly hoping some of their young players will stand out next season, and if any of them can find their way into the Rising Stars Game, it should bode well for Oklahoma City.