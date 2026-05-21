OKC Thunder Need Ajay Mitchell to Step Up in WCF Amid Injuries

Oklahoma City can’t seem to stay at full strength, and its rising star guard may need to step up again.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder responded to their Game 1 loss with a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 to knot the series at 1-1. After starting the Western Conference Finals in heartbreaking fashion, the Thunder didn’t get through their two-game homestand without another loss.

While the scoreboard was enough to tie the series, the Thunder still suffered a potentially major blow with Jalen Williams exiting the game in the first half. Playing only seven minutes in the Thunder’s Game 2 win, Williams suffered another left hamstring injury.

With the team noting the injury as tightness on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Williams is considered day-to-day and game-to-game. While that could be much better for the Thunder than another strain, the defending champions will now have to turn to Ajay Mitchell to take over as the No. 2 option again.

Throughout the final frames of Game 2, Mitchell was thrust back into the role he thrived in during the second round. Finishing the game with 10 points, two assists and four steals, Mitchell gave a glimpse of his impressive play once again.

Of course, with Williams now potentially out of the picture, those numbers may not be enough as the series shifts to San Antonio. The Thunder will need Mitchell to be more effective and more aggressive against a Spurs team that is dealing with some injuries of their own in the backcourt.

Considering how aggressively the Spurs’ defense is playing against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell again will need to be an effective creator. Although he’ll be contending with the likes of Victor Wembanyama when he drives, Mitchell’s craftiness allows him to easily pull up for a mid-range jumper and use the floater to his advantage.

Add in Mitchell’s passing ability, and the Thunder could quickly snap back into the same rhythm they found against the Lakers in the second round. While the Spurs’ defense is better in every aspect compared to the Lakers, the Thunder offense has already found some success in this series.

It may be asking a lot from Mitchell to be the second option and a primary ball handler against a defense of San Antonio’s caliber, but he’s been ready for every challenge Mark Daigneault has thrown his way. With Oklahoma City’s hopes of repeating largely dependent on his play, Mitchell could establish himself as a star in just his second year in the league.