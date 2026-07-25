OKC Thunder Remain The Team To Beat Next Season, Headlining Newest Power Rankings

It might not be an identical Thunder squad, but they are expecting to put together identical results.

This NBA offseason has been a busy one, as the NBA landscape now looks completely different from when the season ended. With teams bringing new squads into the season, we can expect some different outcomes by the time next season rolls around. Luckily for Oklahoma City, it seems its depth has prevailed and has made it one of the favorites once again this upcoming year.

ESPN recently came out with another NBA power rankings list for up to this point in the offseason. Even after falling short in the Western Conference Finals, OKC took the No.1 slot in the last power rankings that came out when this past season ended. Throughout the offseason, Oklahoma City has kept most of its main core together, but has unfortunately had to trade some of it away due to salary issues.

However, these losses haven’t seemed to matter too much, as once again the Thunder have claimed the No.1 spot in the power rankings, making them favorites to grab another title. This says a lot about the star power OKC has available, as a lot of teams got vastly better.

The Philadelphia 76ers in the No. 5 slot are basically a brand-new team. With two huge offseason additions in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this offseason, they skyrocketed up in the rankings but are still not close to the Thunder.

The Thunder also beat out both Finals teams this past year, with the New York Knicks in the three slot and the San Antonio Spurs in the two slot. The defending champion Knicks have basically the same squad, as they just replaced Mitchell Robinson with Andre Drummond, and yet the tempting fact that Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell could be healthy next season is enough to prove OKC is the best of the best.

Finally, the Thunder are even a spot above the team that sent them home last season, as the Spurs sit at two. San Antonio kept its core and even added Tobias Harris, but the loaded roster of OKC, plus its two draft picks in Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, was enough to prove that last season might have just been a fluke.

Power rankings are by no means the most important thing, as every team is chasing that title at the end of the season. However, it’s a nice confidence boost for the Thunder, as even after a disappointing year, they’re expected to be one of, if not the most, dominant teams in the league.