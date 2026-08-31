OKC Thunder Rookies will Look to Boost Team's Defense in Debut Season

The Thunder’s newest additions could uphold the reputation the team has set in the league.

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the league for the past couple of years for a specific reason. Yes, they have the back-to-back MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the team’s identity rests in its defense.

This past season, OKC ranked first in defensive rating, posting a 106.5 during the regular season. Additionally, the team was second in the league in opponent points per game, with opposing teams only averaging 107.9 points per game on the Thunder defense. The Thunder will be looking to do the same next season, but will have to have new faces step up to do so.

Oklahoma City lost some key defensive assets this season in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, as both were traded to the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Thunder’s new rookie class could be exactly what the team needs to keep up this defensive persona, and maybe even make it better.

The one player who will no doubt have a huge defensive impact is the 7-foot-3 big man Aday Mara. The Michigan big man’s pure size is enough to intimidate most opponents, and Mara uses it well. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game during his senior season in college, which was tied for the third most in the nation. Mara down low combined with either Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein is a nightmare for any offense and could make the Thunder’s defense even better.

OKC’s newest guards could also get the job done. Both Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh had quick hands on defense last season, with Oweh averaging 1.8 steals per game and Stirtz averaging 1.4. Both guards will have chances to play with spots being open, and their quick hands could be the deciding factor in who gets to earn more minutes.

Finally, Thomas Sorber will also be making his debut this season for OKC. Sorber wasn’t able to take the court last season due to an ACL injury, but will be looking to showcase the reason the Thunder took him in the first round during last year’s draft. Sorber averaged two blocks and 1.5 steals per game at Georgetown, and could be another physical beast down low for the Thunder.

For OKC to compete this season, they’ll need to preserve the defensive presence they have had the past couple of seasons. Luckily, Mara, Stirtz, Oweh and Sorber could make the squad's defense even better.