Otega Oweh Could Prove To Be The Thunder's Standout Two-Way Player

The Thunder’s second-round draft pick could excel in his situation.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be experimenting with new lineups and new pieces this upcoming season, as the team’s roster was shaken up this offseason. Because of the shakeups, the new additions that OKC made will no doubt get a chance to prove themselves during the season, and one in particular could stand out amongst his peers in his situation.

OKC took Otega Oweh in the second round of the NBA Draft this offseason and chose to sign the Kentucky guard on a two-way contract, as the team was working out all of its roster spots. However, the Thunder still only have 14 players on their roster and now have flexibility with their roster this upcoming season. While there is no guarantee that Oweh will secure that final roster spot, it being open could allow him to flourish, especially being the newest drafted rookie.

Two-way players are allowed to play in 50 regular-season bouts during the NBA season whenever they are called upon. OKC could very likely choose to utilize this between its three two-way players, especially with that roster spot being vacant. While Brooks Barnhizer might be the more experienced of the two-way players between himself, Oweh and Josh Dix, Oklahoma City could choose to see how its newest draft pick will develop.

Oweh could be exactly what the Thunder are looking for in their last roster spot if he can live up to the player he was in college. The Kentucky standout would not only fit the Thunder’s defensive presence, but could also score points in the process.

Oweh averaged over a steal per game every year in college, ending with 1.8 steals per game his senior season. This aggressiveness on defense was matched by his offensive play, as he put up 18.6 points per game his senior season, leading his team.

This aggressive defense and explosive offesne role fits the mold of one player the Thunder just lost in Lu Dort. While Oweh won’t be a complete substitute right out of the gate in his rookie year, allowing the young guard to play early could help him get to that point.

By no means will Oweh be a superstar for the Thunder on a two-way contract, but he could definitely make an impact. Oweh will most likely have ample opportunity to prove his worth, and he could very well find himself in a permanent spot down the road.