OKC Thunder's Game 7 Experience Could Make Difference vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City’s season is on the line, and its experience in these situations could be the difference between moving on and going home.

On Saturday night, the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will be back at Paycom Center for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. In one of the most anticipated games in recent NBA history, the Thunder will be looking to bounce back from their awful Game 6 and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second straight year.

Throughout this series, the two heavyweights have taken turns throwing punches and Game 7 should be filled with desperation between a couple of 60-win teams not ready for their season to end. While the fight and desperation in a Game 7 come naturally, it’s impossible to substitute the experience advantage that Oklahoma City has.

Last season, the Thunder needed Game 7 wins against the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on their title run. With both of those games in Oklahoma City, the Thunder already understand the advantage of playing at home in a do-or-die scenario.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in a much different situation when it comes to experience. While some of their veterans, such as Harrison Barnes and Kelly Olynyk, have been in Game 7s before, the majority of San Antonio’s roster will not only be playing in their first Game 7, but also be facing elimination on the road for the first time in their careers.

Of the seven Spurs to play at least 100 minutes in this series, De’Aaron Fox is the only one who isn’t in his first postseason run. Fox’s lone Game 7 experience came in a loss in the only playoff series he’d played in prior to this run.

For perspective, the Thunder’s only player set for their first Game 7 action is Jared McCain. While not having played in a Game 7 before can make this matchup seem daunting, having a full roster around him with experience in this type of situation will only help.

Overall, Oklahoma City’s hopes of winning Game 7 will come down to its efforts on the court. While the experience factor won’t be in anyone’s mind as the game tips off, understanding the moment and exactly what it takes to win with the lights so bright could still be a clear difference-maker for the Thunder.

The defending champions fought all season to have this game on their home court, and they’ve got a chance to prove why having Game 7 in Oklahoma City is so important.