The Thunder's Frontcourt Will Make Or Break Game 7

Oklahoma City’s frontcourt will determine the outcome of Game 7.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for the biggest game of their season. Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is set to take place on Saturday night, as this series is now truly anyone's to take. The Thunder are looking to bounce back after an underwhelming Game 6 performance, and will need to if they want to keep their championship hopes alive.

OKC will need stellar performances up and down the board, but one group will have to come ready to play, as they will have the biggest challenge of them all, literally. In a Game 7 environment, the Thunder have to be wary of San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama. He has shown up for the Spurs in every game it seemed like they needed to win, and will be looking to do the same thing on Saturday.

This leaves a daunting task for both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein for Game 7. The big men have had instances like in Game 2 and in Game 5 where it seemed like they had gotten the better of Wembanyama as a group, but in other instances, they have been completely outplayed by the big man. Game 7 can not be an instance where they get outplayed, or else it could mean disaster for OKC as a whole.

Holmgren and Hartenstein don’t necessarily need to have stellar individual performances, but as a whole, they must show up in the game. Hartenstein has been seen as the answer for Wembanyama in multiple games, as he has figured out how to guard him and shield him away from the rest of the game. It will be interesting to see if OKC tries the technique of Hartenstein playing bully ball with Wembanyama in the paint, or if the Thunder big plays on the perimeter, so that the Spurs big man can’t get to his spot.

Holmgren has done better as the series progressed and will need to have his best performance yet on Saturday. He has timed offensive rebounds well and has been more of a presence in the paint, aiding in Thunder wins. Holmgren will be tasked with more of the scoring on the inside on Wembanyama, but will also have to find an extra gear when OKC needs him to go toe-to-toe with the MVP candidate on defense.

If the Thunder is to win Game 7, it will have to be a collective effort that gets them there. However, that effort will be largely fueled by Holmgren and Hartenstein’s ability to slow down San Antonio’s best player.