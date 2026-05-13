OKC Thunder's Home Dominance Flying Under the Radar to Begin Playoffs

Oklahoma City is unbeaten in the postseason, and its performance on the home court has somehow gone under the radar.

On Monday night, the Thunder finished off their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a Game 4 win. The 4-0 sweep ensured that the Thunder have at least a week off before their next game, avoiding a Game 5 against the Lakers that would’ve taken place on Wednesday night.

Considering how tight Game 4 was, the Thunder nearly had to head back home and face LeBron James and company one more time in Paycom Center. Of course, that likely would’ve just been delaying the inevitable, given how dominant the Thunder have been at home in the playoffs.

Last season, the Thunder went 11-2 in Oklahoma City in the playoffs to help them secure their first NBA title. While the Thunder’s dominance at home last season was quite the story, they’ve been even better this time around.

Only playing four home games thus far, Oklahoma City has obviously remained unbeaten on its home floor as part of its 8-0 overall record in the postseason. However, it hasn’t simply been about the Thunder getting wins at home; it’s also been about the dominant fashion.

Going into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against San Antonio or Minnesota, the Thunder’s closest home playoff game has been a 13-point margin against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2. Add in a couple of 18-point wins against the Lakers and the 35-point win Oklahoma City opened the postseason with, and the Thunder’s average margin of victory at home in the playoffs has been 21 points.

With a much tougher matchup on the way in Round 3, that margin will likely take a hit in some capacity, but the Thunder’s dominance at home has also paved the way for a potential repeat. Finishing with the best record in the league in the regular season, the Thunder’s path to another title is as simple as taking care of business at home.

After securing a couple of Game 7 wins in last season’s title run, the Thunder are well aware of how important playing at home can be in the biggest games of the season. Thus far, the Thunder have drawn the attention of the NBA world for their back-to-back sweeps against the Suns and Lakers.

However, it might not take long for the NBA to remember just how important the Thunder’s home-court advantage is.