OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looking To Join Elite Scoring Group Next Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to improve his legacy next season.

The back-to-back MVP has taken the league by storm the past couple of years, as he has proven to be one of the best players in the league, and is continuing to cement his case for one of the best players of all time.

His efforts led Oklahoma City to its first-ever championship last season, and once again led the Thunder far this year, all the way to the conference finals. Now, the Thunder guard is looking to continue this dominant play and could make history in doing so.

Gilgeous-Alexander has now averaged more than 30 points per game for four seasons in a row. This crazy statistic started during the 2022-23 season, when the Kentucky product turned into one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 31.4 points on 51% shooting. However, this would only be the beginning of the Thunder guard’s breakout.

In the 23-24 season, Gilgeous-Alexander would average 30.1 points per game on 53.5% shooting, before having the best season of his career last season. Last year, he averaged 32.7 points per game on 51.9% on the way to winning his first Most Valuable Player Award. He would then follow that up this year, averaging 31.1 points per game on an impressive 55.3% shooting, and a second MVP Award.

Now, if Gilgeous-Alexander can continue this impressive scoring trend, it will put him in a tier in which only elite players have achieved. Only two players have ever scored at least 30 points per game in five straight seasons, and they are the legends Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Additionally, only three players have ever scored 30 points per game in five seasons at all, adding Oscar Robertson to the group.

Gilgeous-Alexander joining this group would be something special, as the Thunder star is still well in his prime, and could be on this pace for a time to come. Jordan and Chamberlin both were able to hit seven straight seasons with at least 30 points per game, and Gilgeous-Alexander could very well hit that mark as well.

At the end of the day, the Thunder superstar is going to do whatever it takes for his team to be in the best position to win. The past couple of seasons, it has seemed like for OKC to win, he has to score, and if that’s the case this year, we could be looking at history from one of the league's best.