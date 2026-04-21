OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Could Make Statement in Game 2 vs. Suns

Oklahoma City is one of the deepest teams in the league, and its best shooter could be ready to stake his claim for a permanent spot in the playoff rotation.

On Sunday, the Thunder dominated the Phoenix Suns with a 119-84 win to take a 1-0 lead in the first round. Heading into Game 2 on Wednesday, it’s clear that the Thunder have a significant talent advantage, and taking care of business in this series shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Still, playoff basketball is intense regardless of the talent differential in any matchup. That means every opportunity for players to put together a quality performance is crucial.

While almost every player who stepped onto the floor for the Thunder on Sunday had a solid outing, Isaiah Joe may have had the most interesting performance. In 20 minutes on Sunday, Joe had nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, with all of his looks coming from beyond the arc.

While not all of Joe’s minutes came with the game still in question, his performance set up a much more intriguing Game 2. While his first game of the playoffs was a solid one, he has a chance to make his mark in a much bigger way in the second game.

On Sunday, Joe was clearly much more viable as a defender than he was throughout the playoffs last year. Consistently preventing his man from getting a good look and almost always holding his own when getting switched onto one of Phoenix’s top scorers, Joe appears unlikely to get pulled from the rotation because of his defense.

Although that could always change in later rounds when the Thunder face more talented offenses, Joe still has a point to make with his shooting. While he still went 3-of-8 from deep, Joe missed some outside shots that he would typically make more often than not.

If he can start to find a rhythm from beyond the arc and get into a groove from deep, his hopes of remaining in the postseason rotation would increase dramatically. When Joe is nailing his looks, especially on the move or off the dribble, the Thunder’s offense looks completely different.

After having a career year overall and from beyond the arc, Joe’s confidence is rightfully at an all-time high, and getting him some more good looks from deep could make him a real difference-maker in the playoffs. While it’s impossible to judge Joe’s postseason viability entirely off one game, he has a chance to make a real statement in Game 2.