What OKC Thunder Can Learn from Postseason 3-Point Shooting Performance

Oklahoma City’s postseason is over, but there’s plenty of time to reflect on what happened in its conference finals run.

After winning the NBA title a season ago, the Thunder fell five games short of doing so again in 2026. Following their Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder have now entered the early stages of an offseason that will go a long way in shaping the future of the team.

While there are plenty of interesting decisions Oklahoma City will need to make, it has some numbers to study from its 15 playoff games. Although there are so many stats that can tell the story of the Thunder’s postseason, their outside shooting should be near the top of that list.

Shooting 36.5% from deep on 36.7 attempts per game, the Thunder had one of the best shooting postseasons in the entire league. While that number dipped to 34.4% in the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, the Thunder showed their ability to knock down threes in big moments, which is something they struggled with last season.

Part of that simply has to do with having championship experience and understanding the situations the outside shots will come. On the other hand, Oklahoma City also just hit more shots than it did in 2025, when it nailed only 33.8% of its outside shots, the worst of any team to make it past the first round.

In the postseason, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso were the only Thunder players to nail over 40% of their outside shots and play every game. Both shooting north of four attempts per game, the volume and efficiency at which those two defensive stars shot from beyond the arc were critical to Oklahoma City’s success.

Of course, add in Jared McCain’s big postseason, shooting 37.1% from deep on 4.7 attempts per game, and the Thunder had some reliable shooters this time around in the playoffs. Considering that McCain’s shots were often a bit tougher and something the Thunder relied on as injuries piled up, his first playoff run is incredibly encouraging for his future.

After last season, it seemed like the Thunder had some significant strides to make in the outside shooting department. While this run wasn’t perfect from beyond the arc by any means, the Thunder may not need to worry too much about adding more weapons from the 3-point line this offseason.