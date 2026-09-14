OKC Thunder Should Wait to Make any Major Decisions

Oklahoma City is just a few weeks away from the start of a new season, and it needs to avoid any drastic moves to end the offseason.

Over the past few months, the Thunder have seen their roster turnover a bit more than it has over the past couple of years. With Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins now gone, the Thunder will have some interesting decisions to make with their rotation next season.

Still holding an open roster spot after the Denver Nuggets matched Oklahoma City’s July offer sheet to Spencer Jones, the Thunder will enter next season with some flexibility. Barring any last-minute changes, the Thunder will be set for opening night with largely the same core as they had to finish the postseason.

With championship aspirations again next season, the Thunder should feel quite confident in their ability to compete with the team they have now. One of the only things that could get in the way of keeping this core together is the uncertain future for a few players.

Perhaps most notably, Cason Wallace’s future is still up in the air. Eligible for a rookie extension this offseason, the Thunder could secure their likely fifth starter long-term now or wait until the 2027 summer to make that decision.

While both of those scenarios make sense in some way or another for Sam Presti and the Thunder, they can’t afford to go with option No. 3 and trade him before the season. A shocker when it happened in 2012, the Thunder dealt James Harden to Houston after the team failed to agree with the future MVP on a contract extension.

Of course, Wallace doesn’t exactly show those flashes of superstardom, but he projects to be one of the best defenders in the league for quite some time and is integral to Oklahoma City’s success. Money shouldn’t be a problem, given how much ownership saved with this offseason’s moves, and the second apron is an inevitability that shouldn’t keep the team from offering big extension.

Still, the circumstances surrounding Wallace’s extension-eligible summer makes it impossible to completely rule out a look at the trade market for Oklahoma City. With such a young core still, and the team having already won a championship, it should be an easy decision to keep this team together as long as possible.

So, making any drastic moves now to prevent some potential issues down the road would be a costly mistake for the Thunder and their title chances.