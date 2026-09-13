The Thunder's MVP Doesn't Need To Earn The Scoring Title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might not need to bring home the scoring title this season.

The Thunder superstar is known as one of the best scorers in the league and has proved it time and time again. Last season, he led the team by averaging 31.3 points per game, which also ranked second in the entire NBA. The OKC guard won the scoring title during the 2024-25 season and could be in a position to do it again, but he doesn’t necessarily have to.

A recent article on Bleacher Report predicted the top 10 scorers for the 2026-27 season, and Gilgeous-Alexander remained in the same spot. The back-to-back MVP was predicted to be second in scoring once again next season, and that could be all the Thunder need to survive.

Of course, it would be great for Gilgeous-Alexander to outdo the expectations set for him and take home his second scoring title, but with all of the talent on the OKC roster, there is no need for him to force it.

This past postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander had teams specifically game-plan just for him, so that they weren’t beaten by just one player. While this does seem like a good idea for opposing teams, the star noticed this and adjusted his game. His points per game decreased going down to 27.6, but he averaged the most assists of his career, with 7.9 per game.

This adjusted statistic is something that might not be as big of a difference during the regular season, but will definitely be something to look for with his back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards being on every scouting sheet in the league.

Additionally, other players on the Thunder are capable of doing the scoring. Oklahoma City will look to have its secondary scorer back this season in Jalen Williams, who, at his peak in 2024, averaged over 21 points per game.

OKC will also be looking for increased play from young players like Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace to help with the offensive load this season. This will provide more opportunities to take the pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander on offense and will allow the entire offense to go through him, not just the scoring portion.

While the Oklahoma City playmaker is more than capable of taking the league by storm again and leading the league in points per game, it isn’t a necessity for the success of the team. Therefore, there is no reason to force it so that the Thunder can play their best basketball.