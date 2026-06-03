OKC Thunder Shouldn't Hesitate to Give Cason Wallace Big Extension

Oklahoma City is set for one of its busiest offseasons in recent years, and it shouldn’t hesitate to give its rising star a payday.

After losing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are now in the early stages of what could be a transformative offseason. With several players’ futures up in the air, next season’s roster could look notably different from the squad that won a championship just a year ago.

While some decisions will impact the immediate future of the Thunder, others will impact the long-term future. There may be no decision more impactful this offseason to the long-term future of the Thunder than a potential Cason Wallace extension.

Over the past three years, Wallace has been an instrumental piece off the bench for the Thunder and has been a consistent starter when injuries pop up. Going into his fourth season, Wallace may be ready to take over a full-time starting spot.

With all of that in mind, Wallace may also command a large payday over the offseason. Eligible for a rookie extension that would kick in during the 2027-28 season, Wallace’s future could get much clearer over the next few weeks.

Considering Wallace hasn’t yet made the offensive leap that could truly turn him into a two-way star, extending him this offseason is crucial. Making his first All-Defensive team while racking up nearly two steals a game, Wallace’s defense is already among the league’s elite, and his worth is clear regardless of whether his offense ever makes a leap.

While there have been some large rookie extensions over the past few years that have been criticized, such as Christian Braun, Wallace is in a different position. Although he hasn’t had the starting experience or big counting stats like some of his peers, Wallace is truly elite on one end of the floor already.

The Thunder may not necessarily want to give Wallace an extension as large as the five-year, $125 million figure that Braun received, but he may just be worth it. Projected as a starting-level player with elite defense for years to come, it’s hard to imagine Wallace would ever be a negative to have on the roster.

With any rookie extension not kicking in for another year, the Thunder could navigate any additional financial issues in the 2027 offseason. Most importantly, they could avoid dealing with a possible restricted free agency with Wallace and have their affairs in order well before a new deal begins.

If Wallace can ever become a reliable offensive player, a big extension would become well worth the price much quicker. Either way, Wallace is a critical player to the Thunder’s success, and giving him a long-term deal this offseason would put Oklahoma City in a great position for years to come.