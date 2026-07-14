Lu Dort Bounce-Back Season Could be Key to OKC Thunder's 2027 Title Hopes

Oklahoma City will be a title favorite again next season, but its hopes of getting back to the top could come down to one player having a better year.

Last season, the Thunder had one of the most impressive seasons in the entire league. Managing to win a league-best 64 games while battling a plethora of injuries throughout the year, the Thunder didn’t run into many things that stifled them.

Of course, that doesn’t mean everything was perfect for Oklahoma City beyond the injury issues. Perhaps one of the most notable issues for the Thunder was the play of Lu Dort.

After helping the Thunder win the 2025 championship and proving to be one of the best 3-and-D players in the league, Dort’s production tanked a bit last season. Averaging only 8.3 points, Dort failed to hit a double-digit scoring average for the first time since his rookie year.

Also putting up the worst field goal percentage of his career at 38.5% and nailing only 34.4% of his threes after hovering around 40% the past two years, Dort’s struggles were an issue for the Thunder. Still starting every game, Dort’s struggles also carried into the postseason, averaging only 5.5 points and shooting 30.8% from deep.

Those types of numbers simply aren’t enough from a starter on a team with championship aspirations. Although Dort’s production was far from ideal in 2026, the Thunder picked up his team option, potentially signaling they believe in his ability to bounce back next season.

A trade is still a legitimate possibility for Dort, especially given where Oklahoma City sits in relation to the second apron. However, if Oklahoma City keeps him around, Dort will need to find a way to be much more effective next season.

Considering the emergence of Cason Wallace, there’s some expectation that Mark Daigneault may hand Dort’s starting spot to the young guard. In any case, Dort’s minutes seem likely to dip to the lowest since at least his rookie season.

While Dort will continue to bring effort defensively and can be a spark for the Thunder on that end of the floor, his main leap must be from beyond the arc. Playing off the ball for the majority of his time on offense, Dort will need to be able to nail his outside shots at a much higher rate.

Despite his 40% mark from deep over the two seasons prior, teams were still willing to live with Dort getting open looks. Unfortunately for the Thunder, he wasn’t able to knock them down at the needed clip last season.

Going into his eighth season, Dort again has something to prove, and if he can deliver for the Thunder, it might be enough to raise a second championship banner in Paycom Center.