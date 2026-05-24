3 Things to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night as these two sides go toe-to-toe in the Western Conference Finals. After dropping Game 1, the OKC Thunder have rallied to back to win Game 2 and Game 3. Accomplishing their goal of winning back-to-back to make up for the opening game misstep and stealing back home court advantage for the series. The Thunder put all the pressure on San Antonio to win this contest. A similar spot the Spurs put Oklahoma City in by winning Game 1. The Spurs can not afford to go down 3-1 on a team this talent much like OKC couldn't afford to leave Bricktown without a win.

The Spurs quest to even up the series was made even easier as the NBA Injury Report came out with second year guard Ajay Mitchell being listed as out with a right soleus strain and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams still tabbed as questionable with hamstring tightness. San Antonio has no injuries to report and are fully healthy entering this matchup.

Oklahoma City is hoping to continue to see its depth step up and answer the call in this challenging Game 4.

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) shoots on San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

3 Things to Watch in Game 4 of OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

1) OKC Thunder Need to See Depth Shine Again

This series has put on display just how deep the Oklahoma City Thunder. The most talent rich team in the NBA has leaned on the likes of Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Jared McCain and a heroic performance from Jaylin Williams to pour in buckets alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and compliment the team's elite defense.

The Thunder have options. Sure, Wiggins can maybe get hot again or trying Kenrich Williams down Mitchell's minutes and perhaps Jalen Williams wouldn't be the worst thing. But they also have seen a unique breakout from McCain's confidence offensively providing a spark to go get a bucket, Caruso and Wallace have been deadly beyond the arc with the latter having a stretch earlier this season that showed great flashes as an on the ball shot creator. Between all these combinations, on top of the fact the Arkansas big man could have it going again and with Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort due for a big 3 point shooting night eventually, Oklahoma City still has the ability to earn a 3-1 series lead. Despite how tough it will be.

2) The Young Spurs Facing a Must Win Game

This is the San Antonio Spurs first playoff run together. What an impressive stretch it has been. Having not truly been pushed by legitimate threats to this point, how will this young squad handle their first true must-win game of the postseason? Will the Spurs youngsters play a tight brand of a basketball? Will they continue to show an uncommon maturity that bonds these two franchises together has Oklahoma City's young core has displayed to get to this point with a championship already in the bag? The Thunder not only have the experience advantage but the advantage of having already done its job by winning two games in a row and earning at least a split on this San Antonio trip. This should allow the Thunder to play as free as possible in a playoff game.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Victor Wembanyama

It is a star driven league and this Game 4 might be as simple as which superstar plays better? Both have been good this series even as Wembanyama has looked gassed of late. Gilgeous-Alexander is unblemished in Game 4s as a member of the Thunder and routinely dominates these matchups historically. With his ability to shake free as a scorer regardless of the coverages thrown at him or the on ball help he has around him, if Gilgeous-Alexander takes over this game the fear that the Thunder's injury report has caused can quickly disappear.