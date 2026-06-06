Texas' Wing Could be the Perfect Draft Target for OKC Thunder

The recently-eliminated Oklahoma City Thunder will now look to the 2026 NBA Draft, hoping to continue to bolster their roster as a whole.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams now locked into lucrative, long-term contracts, the goal for OKC will be to continue to back-fill roster spots with draft selections, which its done for several cycles now. In the last handful of years, the team has left with Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and more, all of which have become vital rotational pieces. And players like Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are ready in waiting as well.

The Thunder own two first-round picks at the 2026 NBA Draft: No. 12 and No. 17. OKC has been intimately familiar with the twelfth pick, taking Jalen Williams and Topic there, as well as starting there before trading up to No. 10 for Wallace. The organization has also had plenty of success in the middle of the first round as well.

The depth of the 2026 class also makes things interesting, with the elite top-four prospects pushing talent further down. One such player who could be drafted in OKC’s range is Texas’ wing Dailyn Swain, who could be targeted with either pick.

Swain has long been a collegiate contributor, spending two seasons with Xavier, though he broke out in his third college season with Texas. He quickly became a featured piece after following head coach Sean Miller to the Longhorns, averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Right off the bat, Swain offers something OKC effectively doesn’t have: a true wing. He stands at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and has the athleticism to truly play on the wing. Jalen Williams passes for a wing with his absurd wingspan, but otherwise the Thunder employ guards at their wing spots in Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso.

Swain provides a lengthy option in between guards and bigs that can rebound, pass and defend when locked in. His 3-point shooting needs a boost at just 34% with Texas, but has seen an upward trajectory so far.

What makes Swain such an interesting fit for the Thunder is his ball-handling and creation ability at 6-foot-8. Even accounting for SGA, Jalen Williams, Mitchell and more being rostered, the Thunder struggled with secondary creation in the series loss to the Spurs. They don't need a full-time point guard, but rather players that can take pressure off the two-time MVP here and there.

Swain fits that bill, able to handle the ball and create offense, while also adding ancillary skills like passing, rebounding, defense and more.

There's no guarantee that Swain will be there at No. 17, but could be the pick for OKC if so. If the Thunder are dead set on leaving with a wing creator, he could be in play at No. 12.