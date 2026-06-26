Otega Oweh Can Join Group of OKC Thunder 2nd-Round Success Stories

The Oklahoma City Thunder have created a trend of drafting high contributors late in the draft, winning the 2025 NBA Finals with a depth built with second-round and undrafted players. Once again, Oklahoma City seems to have selected a player at the end of the draft who could join the many highly successful role players and contributors on contending teams.

The Thunder selected University of Kentucky guard Otega Oweh with the 41st-overall pick in the draft, using their lone second-round selection on a four-year NCAA veteran. Oweh spent his first two years of college basketball just 20 miles south of his first NBA home at the University of Oklahoma, before transferring to Kentucky for his final two years of eligibility.

The guard played a defensive-first role with the Sooners as a nine-game starter as a freshman and primary starter as a sophomore in the program's final two years in the Big 12. Corresponding with OU's move to the SEC, Oweh transferred to the blue blood of the conference, becoming a star for the Wildcats.

He was named an All-SEC selection each of his two seasons with Kentucky, being named the preseason conference player of the year before his senior season. Despite taking a jump in offensive workload later in his NCAA career, his defensive attributes continued to shine, being the biggest reason for his draft selection.

Oweh raised his steals per game numbers every year of his career, averaging 1.8 a night as a senior and 1.5 for his career. He uses his muscular build and quick feet to get opposing ball handlers uncomfortable, forcing tough shots and awkward passing angles.

Now, with all of his accolades and his defensive-first skillset, it makes perfect sense to pair him with a defensive-first Thunder team. He is set to bolster a defense that is expected to rank at the top of the NBA once again in 2026-27.

Oweh has a chance to join Ajay Mitchell (2024), Jaylin Williams (2022) and Aaron Wiggins (2021) as former second-round Thunder draft-day acquisitions to play a role on a contending team. Much like Mitchell, Wiggins and 2025 second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer, Oweh is likely to begin on a two-way deal, but OKC has proven it does not shy away from giving the whole team minutes to begin the season.

Mitchell, Williams, Wiggins and 2019 undrafted rookie signee Lu Dort got on the court early in their careers with strong defensive effort, and that is Oweh's calling card.

While a potentially active Thunder offseason continues, Oweh will have a chance to make his name known in July at NBA Summer League.