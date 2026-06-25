The Oklahoma City Thunder finished day two of the 2026 NBA Draft by completing a second-round trade that netted the team Kentucky guard Otega Oweh. The OKC Thunder elected to move back from pick No. 37 to the No. 41 selection from the Miami Heat, along with cash considerations. Oweh joins the Thunder's three-player 2026 NBA Draft class alongside Michigan big man Aday Mara (No. 12) and Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (No. 16).

Oweh has ties to Oklahoma, starting his college career at the University of Oklahoma, where he played two seasons for the Sooners before transferring to the University of Kentucky for his final two campaigns at the college level. Oweh rounded out his offensive game with production in college good enough to make him the Wildcat's all-time leading scorer of players who played exactly two seasons for Big Blue.

Last season, Oweh averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while posting 46% shooting from the floor, 33% shooting from the 3-point line and 73% shooting at the charity stripe.

The Kentucky product is an ultra-physical guard capable of scaling up to defend bigger bodies. His screen navigation helped him be a defensive stopper for the Wildcats at Kentucky, taking away the best offensive weapon of the team's matchup on any given night. Teams did not want to pull Oweh into actions given how impactful he was at shutting down possessions, pressuring the ball, getting deflections and steals with heavy shot contests to muck up offenses.

When Oweh and the Wildcats got out and ran, he was an excellent transition player which Oklahoma City will love as the Thunder and their G League team the OKC Blue love to push in transition capitalizing on their defensive strengths and ending possessions. The incoming rookie posted 1.3 points per possession in that setting a year ago.

His ability to explode and be physical at the rim led to 61% shooting at the rim and the ability to get to the line, as well as playing through contact. He instantly becomes one of Oklahoma City's best athletes on this roster with his speed, physicality and explosiveness.

While it is almost a certainty that Oweh starts on a two-way contract, with his shooting being a swing skill. The positive? He shot 58% on unguarded catch-and-shoot jumpers while passing the 70% threshold from the free-throw line that scouts look for to judge if a non-shooter can become one. The Thunder also has legendary shooting coach Chip Engelland on staff. The negative? His jump shot needs a pretty dramatic overhaul.

On the board at pick No. 41, in a 2026 NBA Draft class that saw its second round disappear given the NIL-driven returnees to college, this was great value for Oklahoma City. If there is any team you trust to polish the game of a physical, switchable, and scalable defender. it is the Thunder. who have a long track record of that. Given the context of the pick, the range and who was available, plus his own skillset, it is easy to see how this pick earns the highest grade of OKC's class.

Grade: A+