Should OKC Thunder Bring Back Kenrich Williams?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing plenty of offseason questions as the summer looms large for this franchise. The Thunder were bounced in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on its home floor at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. The Oklahoma City Thunder are tasked with big decisions on Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Kenrich Williams, all having team options, plus making room for two first-round picks and shuffling a second-round pick onto a two-way pact. On top of any other moves, top decision maker Sam Presti elects to make.

Williams has made no bones about wanting to stay in Oklahoma City for the rest of his career. The 32-year-old veteran has found a home in Bricktown and is labeled as one of the team's biggest leaders in the locker room. Earning the respect of his teammates and, as Mark Daigneault pointed out early in Williams' Oklahoma City tenure, he has the ability to straight guys out joking that the TCU product would grab guys "by the shirt collar" if need be. Though this is a well-oiled machine under the leadership tree of Presti, Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams.

His hustle and ability to stay ready for any chance he gets on the hardwood even if weeks at a time pass before checking back into a game has made him a fan favorite as the Thunder must make a decision on his $7.1 million team option before the calendar flips to July 1.

"Yeah, it's no secret that I want to be here until I'm done playing. I haven't really had a chance to think about that yet. I'm just processing last night's loss. I'm pretty sure those conversations will be brought up, but I definitely want to be here," Williams explained. "Just the environment, the culture, the people that I work with every day, like this is a job. You don't want to go into a toxic job. This is a job where I can come in and be myself, and everybody around me is just good people and a good environment. Not to mention we're really great at basketball."

The Oklahoma City Thunder could simply decline Williams' team option in favor of locking the veteran up long-term at a number closer to the veteran minimum as a cost-saving move, as OKC is in a position to dodge the second apron this summer. It feels likely that is the route both sides will elect to take. Williams gets long-term security within the organization he wants to be part of, the Thunder saves a few dollars and cents for future moves.

While removing the emotions from the decision, the Thunder could get away with losing his on-court impact, it would be a massive locker room loss for one of the team's culture setters and biggest professionals on the roster. Especially as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to get Rookie Thomas Sorber, second-year guard Nikola Topic (whose NBA career is only 160 minutes old) and potentially two 2026 NBA Draft class rookies minutes next season. His mentorship could be huge in catching this group up to speed. Especially during stretches of the season where the rotational minutes swing away from the youngsters.

"First and foremost, just got to have some identity of who you are. I have my identity and my faith in God, that's one. Two, in this game of basketball, our profession, you have a job to do, you have a job to be a professional, and being a professional is being a good teammate, is staying ready when your number is called. There are no excuses when you're a professional. Any time your number is called, you can't make an excuse like, oh, man, I played all the playoffs and whatnot. It's your job, it's your responsibility to stay ready. So that will probably be my message to any person listening or anybody in kind of my singular position, like there's no excuses with this thing," Williams detailed. "When your number's called or a guy's going out, you've got to step up and be ready for those moments. Also, you've got to put the work in behind the scenes as well."

Assuming Williams would take a slight pay cut to remain in Oklahoma City long term, he should be brought back by the Thunder this summer. It would be most people's guess that is how the summer will play out for the forward/small ball five.