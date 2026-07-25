Kenrich Williams Vital To OKC Thunder Continued Success in 2026-27

The 2026 Oklahoma City Thunder offseason has seen the team ship off three players who have been instrumental in the team's rotation during its run of success. Bench sharpshooter Isaiah Joe is off to Detroit, while seven-year starter Lu Dort and occasional spot-starter Aaron Wiggins are both now Atlanta Hawks.

With how the roster stands, first-year players are expected to step up and play big roles early in their careers, but still remaining deep in Oklahoma City's vast rotation is the now-second-longest tenured player on the team, veteran Kenrich Williams. The Thunder gave Nuggets wing Spencer Jones an offer sheet in an attempt to bolster the wings, but Williams should still play a big role.

Williams has averaged 15.5 minutes per game across the last three seasons, but that may have to take a slight jump early in the season. His eight years of experience at the highest level will be necessary on the floor as the Thunder's rookie class adjusts to NBA game speed.

The TCU product has averaged 6.7 points per game on 47.1% shooting across 362 appearances, 33 starts in his six seasons with the Thunder. The wing arrived in OKC in the 2020 offseason through the Steven Adams trade to New Orleans.

"When you take a step back and look at how far we've come as a team and an organization over the past, since I've been here, six years, just take a step back," Williams said in his end-of-season press conference. "I'm very appreciative of how far we've come."

Williams averaged north of 20 minutes a night across his first three years with the Thunder, being a constant locker room leader throughout the team's rebuild and ascent to the contender it is now, but has not been called onto as often on the playoff teams. Now, two players in his positional group are elsewhere, making way for him to return to consistent action.

The Thunder are notably light at wing heading into the season, with Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and the recently signed Jones the only other players on the roster who have picked up wing minutes in high-leverage situations. This could remain the same depending on how the 15th and final roster spot is used.

"Any time your number is called, you can't make an excuse like, oh, man, I played all the playoffs and whatnot. It's your job, it's your responsibility to stay ready," Williams said. "So that will probably be my message to any person listening or anybody in kind of my singular position, like there's no excuses with this thing."

With a different-looking roster one year after having a complete set of returners, OKC's rotation will look different as well. The second-longest tenured player on the roster, Kenrich Williams, will likely have to step back up.