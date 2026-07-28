The OKC Thunder Still Have Plenty To Prove

Oklahoma City has a lot to prove this upcoming season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are no doubt one of the top teams in the league, but they are looking to prove that with another NBA Title once again. OKC fell short last year in the Western Conference Finals, losing to the San Antonio Spurs. After having a tough time with the Spurs last season, the Thunder are looking to come back and prove they still rule the West.

It isn’t only the team, but certain Thunder players also have something to prove next season. Whether it is improved play or reminding the world who they are, these players are looking to come in next season and dominate from the get-go.

Here are three Thunder players with something to prove next season.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chet Holmgren

The Thunder big man had the best season of his career last year, but his performance in the conference finals was no doubt underwhelming. So much so that it seemed the media had forgotten all about his incredible achievements and only focused on the bad.

Now, with next season approaching, Holmgren has to go out and prove that he is still one of the best in the league. The star big man has proved that he can put the time in to get better continuously, so expect Holmgren to prove that this past conference finals was just a fluke.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Williams

OKC’s star wing is looking to prove that he is still the All-NBA player he was in 2024-25. Williams was riddled with injuries last season and could never get his feet under him, as in the biggest moments of the season he wasn’t on the floor. While this is nothing he could have controlled, Williams will now be looking to prove that he is still the Thunder’s reliable second option who can score at will.

If Williams can show the world the level of player he is capable of being once again, then OKC should have no problem getting back to the top.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twelfth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Michigan center Aday Mara after he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rookie Class

It isn’t just one rookie that has something to prove, but every single one. Oklahoma City parted ways with Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort, and drafted its rookies to fill these roles at a discounted price. The Thunder will be looking for these players to not skip a beat and come into the season ready to perform.

Bennett Stirtz will be looking to take over guard minutes left open by the departures, while Aday Mara will be looking to help secure the paint for OKC. Even Otega Oweh, on his two-way contract, will be expected to perform when called up and could even find himself on the roster if all things work out. With a lot of turnover in its roster, Oklahoma City is looking for its rookies to prove they are ready to compete now.