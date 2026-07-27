The OKC Thunder's Final Roster Spot Could Be Filled In Multiple Different Ways

Things have now gotten a little dicey for Oklahoma City’s roster.

With multiple trades to get back under the second apron this offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder were left with one 15-man roster spot open. The Thunder needed to find someone that they truly loved and that was in their price range for the move to work, and they thought they had found the perfect candidate in Spencer Jones.

OKC took a swing at acquiring Jones as they offered the restricted free agent a two-year $12 million deal; however, the Denver Nuggets matched this proposal, keeping Jones in Denver. Now, with the roster spot back open again, Oklahoma City has to figure out who will fill that spot, but the question is: should OKC continue a frivolous search, or allow themselves to have flexibility during the season?

The main factor is that the Thunder need to find someone who can fit their budget. If that wasn’t the case, it’s most likely that one of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort would not be gone and would have that last spot. While they do have to be affordable, they also should fit the Thunder’s preferences and schemes.

OKC is most likely looking for a developing role player who has good upside, but just has to be mended first. That being said, there aren’t a ton of players like that left in free agency. There’s no doubt that the Thunder could bring anyone in and make them better, as we have seen it before, but is that the best option?

The Thunder could start the season with just 14 players on its roster and have time to figure out what exactly the team needs. NBA teams have pretty much free rein on signing free agents, as they have until March 1 to sign a player so he is eligible in the postseason. This would allow OKC to see what it should focus on, but could leave them with a field of free agents they aren’t too excited about.

However, there is always the chance that the Thunder promotes internally with one of its three two-way players. Oklahoma City could use that last roster spot as a rotating spot for its two-way players to see who fits into the game plan the best. It could be Brooks Barnhizer, who has suited up in the regular season for the Thunder already, or it could be the newest draft pick, Otega Oweh.

The Thunder have many options for how they want to fill that last roster spot, but with limited talent available, OKC might want to consider entering the season with flexibility, and perhaps trusting the guys that have already invested in.