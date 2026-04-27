The Thunder are in for Toughest Game of the Series in Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t have the series in the bag quite yet.

The Thunder are gearing up for Game 4 of their opening playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, where a lot is at risk for both teams. The Suns will be trying to fight desperately to continue their season, while the Thunder will be aiming to be the first team in the NBA to claim their spot in the second round.

Both squads will be coming into this game with full effort, but OKC must watch out for a Phoenix team that is playing with nothing to lose. Oklahoma City has ended every game victorious, but the Suns have caused a little trouble along the way. Phoenix made Game 3 a tougher game than the Thunder would have liked, with the Suns leading by nine at one point, and OKC must be ready for more of the same come Monday night.

Specifically, Oklahoma City must be ready for the heavy backcourt attack that the Suns have been displaying all series. Phoenix’s starting guards, Devin Booker and Jalen Green, are averaging a combined 41.6 points per game, helping fuel a majority of the offense. Booker is also leading the team in assists this series with 4.3 per game.

OKC must also be ready for Dillon Brooks, who has been the main threat this series. Brooks is averaging 27 points per game through the first three games of the series and is also leading the team in rebounds with 6.7 per game.

His production on the court is not the only thing that OKC has to worry about. Brooks has been known to do almost anything to get in his opponent's head, and he doesn’t mind getting a technical or flagrant foul. Brooks has had the most technical fouls in the NBA this year, with 20, and has been ejected from two games.

He also has a reputation for getting flagrant fouls, as he had one in Game 1 of the series. Oklahoma City will need to not only be ready to deal with Brooks’ on-court play, but also the different tactics he will try to use to get inside the Thunder players’ heads.

If OKC performs as they have in the first three games of the series, they should be able to walk out of Phoenix with the first series behind them. However, they must be prepared for the most physical and draining game of the series as well.