The Thunder Must Improve In Second-Chance Points Opportunities

OKC has a specific area they can improve in next year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a different position than they were last year, as they are chasing a title instead of battling to defend one. This means the Thunder will have to change some things around during this time off if they want to end next year at the top.

Oklahoma City is pretty well off in almost every stat, but there is one that it will have to work on this upcoming season. The Thunder need to continue to improve their ability to get second-chance points, as well as limit their opponents

This year, the Oklahoma City Thunder only averaged 13.7 second-chance points per game, ranking them near the bottom, No. 23 in the league. While this wasn’t a detrimental flaw, as OKC still led the league in wins, it’s something OKC could benefit from in the future.

A big reason for the lack of second-chance points is the lack of offensive rebounding altogether. OKC ranked No. 27 this year in offensive rebounds per game with 9.6 per game. Isaiah Hartenstein did the most that he could, averaging 3.2 per game. However, besides him, only two other Thunder players even averaged one per game, with Chet Holmgren averaging 1.9 and Kenrich Williams averaging 1.1.

There were multiple games this season where OKC’s lack of offensive rebounding seemed to hurt them, including Game 7 of the conference finals, where San Antonio grabbed 15 offensive rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 10.

Allowing opponents to get more offensive rebounds has allowed OKC to allow more second-chance points than they have scored. On average, the Thunder allowed 14.3 second-chance points per game, which, as mentioned, stems from the allowed offensive rebounds.

The Thunder allowed the seventh most offensive boards per game this year at 11.9 per game, which isn’t a stat that will help you win close games. The Thunder must prioritize rebounding going into next season so that teams don’t get extra chances. The Thunder easily have one of the best defenses in the league, which means they can’t bail teams out with offensive rebounds.

You’ll never see a team prioritizing second-chance points over everything else, but as the Thunder are looking to put themselves back at the top of the mountain, no detail can be overlooked. Oklahoma City will have to improve its second-chance point scoring and defending next season, and if it can do this, the Thunder could see themselves as champions once again.