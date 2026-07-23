Who Would be Most Affected by Potential OKC Thunder-Russell Westbrook Reunion?

Oklahoma City’s open spot could be fit for a franchise legend, and his return could have a significant impact on some of the Thunder’s current roster.

After sending Lu Dort to Atlanta, the Thunder’s standard roster is back down to 14 players, leaving options open for Sam Presti and company. While Oklahoma City has been willing to leave that spot open and convert a two-way player midseason in recent years, this offseason could be the perfect time to bring Russell Westbrook back into the picture.

After a solid year with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is back in free agency and seems likely to join a new team once again. With the franchise legend on the market and an open spot to use, the Thunder should legitimately consider a Westbrook reunion.

Of course, bringing in a player of Westbrook’s caliber would create a new dynamic, but it might be worth the risk for Oklahoma City. With guys like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain all being key pieces of the rotation, finding more backcourt minutes for Westbrook could be tough.

Add in Nikola Topic and Bennett Stirtz, and getting Westbrook the minutes and usage he desires would be a tough task. However, with the Thunder’s lack of wings and Westbrook’s ability to defend bigger players and rebound, he could fill an Alex Caruso-like role in Mark Daigneault’s rotation.

While there are some potential negatives to Westbrook joining his former team, there are also some clear positives that come with his playmaking. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have proven themselves to be reliable playmakers over the past few years, there’s still a clear difference between being reliable and being an all-time great.

Ranked fifth in NBA history in career assists, Westbrook’s over 10,000 dimes show how he’s been able to get his teammates involved for nearly two decades. His passing would certainly benefit everyone on the team, but it could have a much larger impact on the Thunder’s big men, specifically Chet Holmgren.

Sometimes struggling to create for himself and finishing nights in single digits, Holmgren’s offensive game could get a massive boost by having someone like Westbrook in the building. The leader of many pick-and-roll partnerships throughout his career, Westbrook would undoubtedly make life easier for Holmgren.

Proving his elite finishing ability in the postseason, Holmgren simply needs someone who can consistently set him up for success inside. As great as Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are, they’re both looking to score first, and Westbrook is more than willing to be a pass-first point at this stage of his career.

It’s tough to project how well a Westbrook reunion would ultimately work out in Oklahoma City, but the future Hall of Famer has had a knack for connecting with big men throughout his career, and Holmgren could become the next beneficiary.