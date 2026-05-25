The Thunder's Turnover Troubles Hendered Their Game 4 Performance

The Spurs seemed to take a note out of the Thunder’s book in Game 4.

The Western Conference Finals are turning into a heavyweight battle with Oklahoma City and San Antonio continuing to trade blows. Game 4 evened up the series once again, as the Spurs handled the Thunder easily, 103-82.

The Spurs seemed to have the upper hand in the bout from the very beginning, jumping out to a 23-8 lead to begin the game. Oddly enough, the key to this San Antonio win seemed to be the exact formula the Thunder used for most of their wins: winning the turnover battle.

This bout was the first game of the series in which the Spurs won the turnover battle, with OKC turning the ball over 20 times compared to San Antonio’s 13 turnovers. The story of the game was the Spurs' suffocating defense and how it limited OKC to possessions and made shots.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t seem to get into his groove tonight, putting up 19 points and turning the ball over four times. The MVP didn’t have much help to begin with, as both Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams were out due to injury, causing other OKC players to have to try to fill roles they ultimately couldn’t.

This caused the Thunder’s large quantity of turnovers, and ultimately allowed San Antonio to benefit greatly from them. The Spurs had a very Thunderesque game, scoring 25 points off of OKC’s mistakes, and only allowing the Thunder to score 13 off their own turnovers.

Every time it seemed like the Thunder were starting to get some footing in the game, San Antonio would go on a run fueled by suffocating perimeter defense, which would ultimately lead to an easy basket on the other end.

While this might be a rare instance for the Thunder to lose the turnover battle, OKC must make sure not to make this a habit for the rest of the series. The Spurs took Game 1 even after losing the turnover battle, so OKC must make sure to capitalize on every advantage they can get.

A key to this will be the return of Mithell and Williams, and if that isn’t the case, then OKC will have to find a way to carve up the newly implemented San Antonio defense they showcased in Game 4.

Now with the series tied up at two games apiece, it truly is anyone's to take. If the Thunder want to take back control once again in Game 5, it will start with taking care of the basketball.