OKC Thunder Down Ajay Mitchell vs. Spurs in Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference. The Thunder earned an impressive Game 3 win on the road against the Spurs on Friday night. This not only accomplished the Thunder's goal of stealing back home-court advantage but ensured that the Bricktown Ballers got the two wins in a row needed to potentially win the series after falling in Game 1.

Oklahoma City has the chance to capture a 3-1 series lead if it can beat the Spurs for what would be an eye-popping third straight time, with the latter two on the road, an impressive feat in itself made even more challenging by the Thunder's injury report.

In Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to play without their No. 2 scoring option, Jalen Williams, who is day-to-day after suffering another hamstring issue. Initially ruled out of the final three quarters of Wednesday's Game 2 with hamstring tightness before being tabbed as out for Game 3 due to hamstring soreness.

The Santa Clara product is still on the Oklahoma City Thunder's injury report as questionable, leading into Sunday's Game 4 with the same hamstring soreness designation.

Joining Williams on the injury report is second-year guard and postseason breakout player Ajay Mitchell. The 2024 second-round pick only logged 17 minutes against San Antonio in Game 3 before being ruled out. At Saturday's media availability, Thunder bench boss refused to comment on the injury to Mitchell, citing that the Injury Report would be up in mere hours.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder submitted their first injury report leading into Game 4 the team has already ruled out Ajay Mitchell with a right soleus strain. Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has dealt with soleus strains throughout the season. The first right soleus strain he suffered held Hartenstein out six games (From Nov. 28-Dec. 12). Though, there has been no further update from the Bricktown Ballers in regards to Mitchell, the only known variable is him being out for Game 4.

While Mitchell has not been jaw-dropping in this Western Conference Finals bout as he was during the Thunder's second round series against the Lakers, missing the minutes he can soak up and his ball handling will be tough for Oklahoma City's quest to knock off San Antonio.

The Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in Game 4 before the series returns to Oklahoma City for Game 5. This Western Conference Finals will continue to be an every other day war of attrition until it wraps up.