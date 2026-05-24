The OKC Thunder Can Display Their Dominace Once Again In Game 4

Oklahoma City is looking to prove its dominance once again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. This series has been a roller coaster as the Spurs took an early lead, but now the Thunder have come storming back to take a 2-1 lead going into Game 4.

There might have been some doubt in the reigning champions after going 1-4 against the Spurs in the regular season, and then losing the opening match of the series. However, OKC has taken complete control of the series, winning two games straight, and is now looking to dismantle the Spurs in a way they haven’t experienced all year.

The San Antonio Spurs have yet to lose three games in a row all year long. The Spurs claimed the second-best regular-season record in the league this year at 62-20, just two games behind the Thunder. Of course, they did this by not losing many games and not getting caught in any losing streaks.

The Spurs only lost back-to-back games five times this season, which is the same as OKC. Furthermore, the last time they did this before the conference finals was all the way back in January. Now, San Antonio has been put into a position it’s not too familiar with, and it could even get worse for the Spurs.

This task of beating the Spurs for the third time in a row is possible, but it won’t be easy. San Antonio’s fight or flight response will be at an all-time high in Game 4, as the Thunder can expect to have everything thrown at them. This will especially be the case since the game will also be on the Spurs' home court.

Additionally, injuries have continued to haunt OKC, with Ajay Mitchell not being available for Game 4, and Jalen Williams’ fate still up in the air. But if the Thunder can get the job done, they will be in a prime position to punch their ticket to their second straight NBA Finals.

With a win on Sunday, OKC jumps ahead 3-1 in the series, which is good news, because Oklahoma City hasn’t lost three games in a row this year either. Not only would this derail all of the remaining confidence the Spurs had for this series, but it would give the defending champs even more fuel to their fire and would push them to finish out the series.

Every team has witnessed how dominant the Thunder have been this season, and OKC has the opportunity to show the Spurs the exact same thing with another win on Sunday.