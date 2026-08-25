This Upcoming Season Could Decide Nikola Topic's Future With The Thunder

The Thunder’s young guard is going into his most important season to date.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a rollercoaster of an offseason, as they added great young pieces through the draft, but unfortunately had to let go of valuable assets due to financial situations. This objective to be in a good financial place and stay away from the second apron isn’t something that is going away any time soon and will be a big part of how the future of OKC’s roster shapes up.

This opens up a predicament for multiple players, as with contracts expiring, they have to prove their worth every game. One player specifically whose future rests on this season is Nikola Topic.

Topic hasn’t had a fairytale story in the NBA thus far, as his career has been a battle. Topic was injured before his anticipated rookie season, suffering an ACL injury and missing the entirety of the season. Additionally, before the beginning of last season, Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and his debut was postponed once again.

However, Topic fought his illness and miraculously made his debut for the Thunder in February. Now, with hopefully a full season in front of him, he will have to show OKC why he is a necessity for the future.

At the end of this season, Topic has a team option in his contract, meaning that OKC will get to decide if they keep the young guard or if they let him test the waters in free agency. It wouldn’t be a crazy idea to think that OKC would keep Topic around to continue to let him grow; however, his contract is only getting bigger.

This upcoming season, Topic will make around $5.5 million, not much more than he has made the past two seasons. However, if OKC chooses to keep Topic for the 2027-28 season, his salary will jump up to almost $7.5 million.

That would be a large amount for a squad that is having to resign guys like Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell in the near future, and would have to be looked at very carefully.

Topic will get all the opportunities he needs this upcoming season with OKC looking for more players to step up with the refreshed roster, and he will have to show why he deserves to stick around for the long haul. If he can do so, then he will earn that pay raise, but otherwise his time in OKC might come to an end.