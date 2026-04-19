Two Suns Contributors Questionable for Game 1 vs. OKC Thunder

The Thunder are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns this afternoon, kicking off what many are anticipating to be another deep postseason run.

The Thunder grabbed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the third consecutive season, earning the right to play the West's No. 8 seed. OKC learned their opponent just days ago, as the Suns saw a fourth-quarter surge and ousted the Warriors from the league's final Play-In game.

Now, Oklahoma City is looking to kick off another postseason run with a bang. They've swept each of the their last two first-round opponents, though the Suns offer a challenging team with star-power, 3-point threats and stingy defense.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns ahead of Game 1:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Questionable: Left hamstring strain

Mark Williams — Questionable: Left foot soreness

The Thunder have just one player listed in rookie big Thomas Sorber, who’s been a mainstay on the injury report this season having suffered an ACL injury in the offseason.

OKC has dealt with extensive, albeit not season-ending injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, with all of Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and more missing extended time this season. They’ve found themselves healthy at the right time, having prioritized it down the stretch of the season.

The Suns have two players listed questionable in Grayson Allen and Mark Williams, both of which would be big losses should they sit.

Acquired from Charlotte in the offseason, Williams has been the team’s starting venter when available, starting in 55 of 60 games. He’s anchored the interior with 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and blocks apiece, shooting 64% overall.

Williams recently sat the team’s recent Play-In game against the Warriors, putting his status against OKC in question. If he's unable to go, Phoenix would likely need to reach deeper into its rotation and lean on rookie center Khaman Maluach, which could play to OKC's strengths.

Allen’s played in just 51 games this season and started in just 27, but has been a boon to the team’s offensive ability. He’s added 16.5 points on 40% shooting, able to shoot from deep at a high clip. Allen also missed the team’s two Play-In games.

The Thunder and Suns tip off in Oklahoma City, OK at 2:30 p.m. CT.