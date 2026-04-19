Chet Holmgren Should Attack Suns Lack of Frontcourt Depth in Round 1

The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder match up well with the Phoenix Suns in multiple facets, with that being shown in game and series projections as well. The Thunder are favored by 13.5 points according to ESPN, one of the highest point spreads in NBA playoff history.

For one specific Thunder All-Star, this matchup will be perfect for him to begin what could be another successful postseason run on a high note. Chet Holmgren needs to take advantage of a weak Suns frontcourt, especially if they are missing their starting big in the series opener.

Suns center Mark Williams is listed as questionable for Game 1, but Holmgren has shown high success in four appearances against the eight seed this season. The Gonzaga product averaged 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game against the Valley Boyz this season.

In those games, Holmgren shot highly efficient as well, recording splits of 64.4% from the floor, 53.3% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line. The All-NBA hopeful recorded two 20-plus-point efforts against the Suns as well, with the Thunder recording wins in both games.

Both of Holmgren's 20-point efforts came in high-leverage environments, the NBA Cup, with him scoring 23 points in the Thunder's 123-119 win in the group stage game. He scored 24 points and blocked three shots in Oklahoma City's 138-89 demolition of Phoenix in the knockout round matchup.

Holmgren scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Thunder's lone loss this season to this Suns team with him in the lineup, losing by three points off a Devin Booker game-winner, but he still succeeded. Holmgren played just 21 minutes in his final appearance against Phoenix this season, scoring 13 points in a dominant 136-109 victory on Feb. 11.

“I’m extremely excited," Holmgren said about the playoffs. "I feel really good right now.”

The Suns have high impact from guards and wings, but have lacked in frontcourt depth throughout this season, costing them wins. Williams and Oso Ighodaro headline their center rotation, but their only other occasional rotation big is first-round pick Khaman Maluach, as wings are abundant in their role player rotation.

In a league that is beginning to follow a trend with "double-big" lineups filling every matchup, this form of roster construction is rare for a playoff team. Holmgren, along with his frontcourt partners Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, is expected to have success in this matchup.