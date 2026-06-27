Improved Defense Could Give Bennett Stirtz Instant OKC Thunder Rotation Spot

New Oklahoma City Thunder guard Bennett Stirtz is an offensive engine; he led high-powered offenses at every level of college basketball, ending his career with a magical run to the Elite Eight under longtime head coach Ben McCollum's Iowa Hawkeyes. McCollum was Stirtz's only head coach through his three teams in four years NCAA journey, completing one of the most interesting journeys to the NBA, starting at Division 2 Northwest Missouri State, heading to mid-major powerhouse Drake University before finishing in the land of corn.

The definition of a late-bloomer, Stirtz didn't even believe he would reach the NBA until his junior season: his first in Division 1.

"Kind of had to prove it to myself when I played the first Power 5 team," Stirtz said in OKC's rookie introduction presser. "I never played one before my junior year."

After succeeding at all levels in college, Stirtz was picked just outside of the lottery, at No. 16, by the Thunder. The guard is expected to bring high-intensity ball-handling, facilitating, and secondary creation, with a stellar stroke from beyond the arc, to Bricktown. Still, it's the defensive side of the ball that will have to come through at the NBA level.

Oklahoma City refuses to play multiple lackluster defenders on the court at once, typically attempting to shy away from having a single below-average stopper playing, but the team can afford early growing pains. After Jared McCain joined the roster at the trade deadline, the defensive intensity he brought immediately rose; the same will likely be said about Stirtz.

Stirtz is still no slack on the defensive end, despite being stronger on offense. He has a knack of disrupting passing lanes, having high court vision to read plays; he led the Missouri Valley Conference with 2.1 steals per game as a junior and followed it up with 1.4 after the jump to the Big 10.

Despite his successes, being a smaller guard in a league full of height makes it difficult to be a versatile defender. He's already committed to making sure he's not letting down his new teammates on that end.

“I’m excited to learn from Caruso, Shai, Dort, and any of the other guys," Stirtz said. "I’ll just pick their brains out because I don’t want to let the team down by giving up buckets. So I’m excited to do that as well.”

Some additional aggression on defense could earn the newest first-round Thunder guard a bigger role as a rookie. His offensive talent already seems to be a hard-to-sit attribute in a rotation missing a couple of strong offensive players from the past.