What Isaiah Joe's Departure Means for the OKC Thunder Roster

The chain reaction of the Thunder’s offseason continues to unfold.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City made the expected move of trading Isiah Joe. The sharpshooting guard was dealt to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks, and was another salary dump for the Thunder, as they are trying to stay away from the second apron.

While it was expected that the Thunder would move on from Joe, his official departure leaves a hole that OKC now has to fill. Luckily, the Thunder guard room is full of young talent that has the capability to step into Joe’s role; it will just be a matter of who will fit it best.

The Thunder player who is expected to take over this role is Jared McCain. McCain practically took Joe’s role in the postseason as his minutes skyrocketed to 17.2 per game. The young guard whom OKC acquired at the trade deadline was the one hitting all the big three-point shots for the Thunder down the stretch, and seemed to fill other roles better than Joe did.

McCain is young and still has time to grow and no doubt be a sharpshooter for OKC, while filling roles as a distributor and playmaker in the process. While Joe’s leaving might affect McCain the most in a role perspective, other young OKC players could benefit as well.

Joe played 21.2 minutes per game on average during the regular season, which is a decent chunk of time that can be split among young Thunder players to let them get experience faster than they expected. This playing time could absolutely go to the young guards OKC just drafted in Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, and could allow them to develop quickly to fill the holes of departing guards.

However, the Thunder could also shy away from their usual smaller second group and let Aday Mara get reps from the beginning of the season. Mara is set to be a key backup big man in the future for OKC and could even take Isaiah Hartenstein’s job in a couple of years. Allowing the big man to grab some of the available minutes could indeed be the best thing for the Thunder in the long run.

Joe was a key piece to Oklahoma City’s championship run in 2024-25, and will be missed next season, but OKC has now put itself in a position to succeed for the future and must take advantage of it.