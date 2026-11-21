The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen its season derailed by injuries while going to battle against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Cup without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, Rookie Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic. The Thunder will be trying to climb out of a hole having dropped four of their last five contests with the lone win coming against the lowly Sacamento Kings.

New Orleans will be without Benn Mathurin, Bryce McGowens, Dejounte Murray, and Trendon Watford. Trey Murphy III will be active tonight with a minutes restriction. The Pelicans enter this game with a 5-11 record, 3-7 in their last ten contests.

This tilt is an NBA Cup pool play game. Oklahoma City hopes to make the knock out stage for the third straight season and a big win tonight, in the point differential category, would put the team in a strong position to advance heading into their final pool play game on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Paycom Center.

There is no such thing as an easy win for the Thunder in this current state. Oklahoma City has to play close to its best basketball to even put away these underdog Pelicans. Spearheaded by the likes of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ajay Mitchell has to step up to the plate as the team's No. 2 scoring option, getting more shots up than in his previous two outings, which landed him at 14 and 11, respectively.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been caught letting up a ton of triples to opposing teams, which has buried them in this recent stretch of losses. The Pelicans might be just what the doctor ordered, attempting a league-low 29.4 3s a night. This shouldn't be a team capable of snowballing the Thunder from distance.

The Thunder need to compile as many wins as possible during this stretch of the season as they attempt to survive until the point of All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren returning to the lineup.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made the shocking decision to put two-way wing Micah Peavy into the starting lineup against his former team. This is Peavy's first start of his Thunder tenure and comes on the heels of being inactive two out of the last three games to preserve his two-way games limit.

Just before tip-off, the lineup updated to a different starting five, which featured Aday Mara in that unit instead of Peavy. A more traditional look for the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Jared McCain, G

Aday Mara, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

Jeramiah Fears, G

Herb Jones, G

Trey Murphy III, F

Zion Williamson, F

Yves Missi, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking the show back on the road after a mini two-game home stand, which wraps up tonight. The OKC Thunder head to Miami for a battle on Sunday before ending the road trip on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.