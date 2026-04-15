Where Do Individual OKC Thunder Players Rank Among the Postseason's Best?

The Thunder’s roster is stacked with talent that could once again take them all the way.

The NBA postseason has officially started with the NBA Play-In Tournament already underway. OKC’s official postseason debut will occur on Sunday against whichever team claims the eight-seed.

With the playoffs ramping up, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn ranked the top 50 players who could impact the postseason, as well as putting them into tiers. There are Oklahoma City players all up and down this list, with some ready to prove why they belong in the spots, and others ready to prove they deserve more respect.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was, of course, in tier one, labeled “the best of the best.” However, he wasn’t ranked first. Quinn ranked the reigning MVP second-most impactful behind Nikola Jokic. Quinn claimed that Jokic was better at manifesting points for his team; however, time will tell who the most impactful player will become, and if it's anything like last year, it will be Gilgeous-Alexander.

The next Thunder player is Chet Holmgren, ranked No.15 and in tier three. This tier describes its players as the best No. 2’s in the playoffs, and Holmgren has proved he belongs there this season. He’s averaging the most points in his career with 17.1 a night this season. He’s also played the most efficient basketball of his career, shooting 55.7% a night. The third-year Thunder big man is continuing to show his worth and is showing he has what it takes to be a star on the best team in the league.

Right at the halfway point is Jalen Williams in tier six. Quinn explains that at his prime, Williams is right with Holmgren, but this season has been a different story. Due to injuries, Williams has only played in 33 games. Although he is still averaging 17.1 points per game during these games, he isn’t the same player we saw last year. Williams, however, has the whole postseason to prove why he is that same player and why he is essential to OKC’s playoff success.

The last two OKC players on the list are Alex Caruso at No. 45 and tier 10, and Isaiah Hartenstein at No. 48 and tier 11. Quinn talks about how Caruso truly impacts the Thunder in the playoffs as his minutes spike in big games. However, the veteran guard this season has struggled to score consistently, especially from three. Hartenstein doesn’t produce the most offensively to be ranked higher, but his physical down-low play for OKC has been essential, as well as his rebounding while in the game.

They might not have been included on the list, but two young Thunder guards, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace, cracked the honorable mention list. While this list does show that OKC has a loaded roster, it also shows the winning fatigue it seems the media is having on the Thunder. Multiple players probably should’ve been higher, and some should have been included in the list.

The chance to prove this list wrong is approaching fast, and OKC will have to be ready for that challenge.