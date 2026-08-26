Which Upcoming Contract Extension is Most Important for OKC Thunder?

One of the Oklahoma City Thunder's best attributes over the past few years has been the team's depth.

Even beyond a starting lineup that includes the reigning MVP and multiple All-Stars, OKC's bench unit was an asset during the Thunder's title run and once again in 2026.

As the team's young players continue their careers, though, Oklahoma City's roster becomes more expensive. The team has already had to move on from multiple rotation players as a result, trading Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins over the offseason.

Now, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are all set to play on maximum contract extensions, there are a few other players OKC will have to make decisions about in the coming years.

After being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain has two more years on his rookie contract.

In 30 regular season games with the Thunder following a midsesaon trade from Philadelphia, McCain averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.

In the postseason, the 22-year-old stepped into an even bigger role after injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. In 11 games against the Lakers and Spurs, McCain averaged 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep.

McCain checks in at No. 3 on this list due to a small sample size, but the former first-round pick showed that he can be a valuable rotation player for a team with title aspirations.

2. Cason Wallace

Wallace, a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has just one more year on his rookie contract, and is eligible to sign an extension.

The standout defender hasn't agreed to a new deal yet, but is set to receive a solid payday after earning All-Defense honors in 2025-26.

Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc in his third NBA season.

The 22-year-old is a crucial part of the Thunder's rotation, but hasn't produced as consistently on offense as the player who finished atop this list.

A second-round pick in 2024, Mitchell has two more years left on his contract.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025-26, averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from deep.

Mitchell took another step forward in the postseason, averaging 22.5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mitchell has the potential to be a boarderline All-Star level player and should be Oklahoma City's priority.