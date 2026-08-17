Popular Podcast Ranks 3 OKC Thunder Players Among NBA's Top 25 Defenders

The Oklahoma City Thunder's indentity over the past few years has been defined by the group's stingey defense.

Even during the team's 2024-25 title run, OKC had struggles on offense, especially in the postseason, but leaned on the team's defensive playmaking to guide the group to an NBA title.

The Thunder showcased its strength on that end of the court once again in 2025-26, winning more than 60 games for the second consecutive season.

As a result, multiple Oklahoma City players have been honored on the NBA's All-Defense teams. Now, the Game Theory podcast, hosted by Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon, is making its own list of the league's best defensive players.

The podcast has only revealed the first half of its rankings, but multiple Thunder standouts have already earned a spot on the list.

Williams was injured for most of the 2025-26 campaign, playing just 33 games during his fourth NBA season.

While he was healthy, though, the former All-Defense honoree still showed the same ability to be a playmaker on defense. With a 7-foot-2-and-a-quarter wingspan, Williams is a versatile defender who uses his length to disrupt ball handlers, reach into passing lanes and block shots.

The 24-year-old's long arms and strength give him the ability to be an impactful defender from multiple spots. Williams is a standout perimeter defender, but has also shown the skills to be a solid post defender, depending on the matchup.

In 2025-26, the Thunder star averaged 1.2 steals per game, down from 1.6 in 2024-25, when Williams helped lead OKC to a championship. If the former lottery pick returns to full health in 2026-27, it is reasonable to believe Williams could be in contention for All-Defense recognition once again.

Similar to Williams, Hartenstein also dealt with injuries during the 2025-26 campaign, appearing in 47 contests.

During his time on the floor, though, the big man was an important anchor to the Thunder's defense alongside Holmgren. Hartenstein averaged a steal and 0.8 blocks per game in his second season with OKC, not producing a dominant statistical output, but still serving as a strong defender.

Hartenstein's presence down low, especially when paired with Chet Holmgren, gives the Thunder another rim protector and post defender on the back line.

Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City has dealt with multiple injuries in the frontcourt, making Hartenstein's defensive role even more important.

In his third NBA season, Wallace earned All-Defense honors after playing 77 games and making 58 starts for OKC.

The former top-10 pick has been an important part of the Thunder's perimeter defense since entering the NBA, and similar to Williams, is a disruptive playmaker on that end of the floor.

In 2025-26, the 22-year-old averaged a career-high 1.9 steals per game, consistently jumping passing lanes and knocking the ball away from opposing players.

Wallace is now due for a contract extension, and could earn a significant salary after being recognized as one of the league's best defenders.