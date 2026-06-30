Who Will OKC Thunder's Two-Way Players be for 2026-27 Season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder's roster for the 2026-27 appears to mostly finalized.

After picking up Lu Dort's team option and declining Kenrich Williams' team option, the Thunder have 14 players on the roster, and could have a full 15 if the team brings back Williams.

It seems likely that OKC could be done making moves for the 2026 offseason after trading Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, drafting a trio of prospects and making decisions on Dort and Williams' deals.

The team's trio of two-way spots, however, are still up the air. During the 2025-26 season, Mark Daigneault's team finished the season with Brooks Barnhizer, Payton Sandfort and Branden Carlson on two-way deals.

Those three could return in similar roles, but the Thunder could also introduce new players into the fold.

According to a report from Keith Smith, Oklahoma City tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Barnhizer, making him a restricted free agent. OKC's offer likely indicates that the No. 44 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft will be back with the team unless another franchise surpasses the Thunder's offer.

As a rookie, Barnhizer averaged 1.7 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 38% from the field in 8.7 minutes per game across 40 appearances.

While there hasn't been any reporting on Carlson's future with the Thunder, the former undrafted big man has played well enough during his NBA minutes to potentially earn a standard contract with another team.

Payton Sandfort was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft and made his NBA debut late in the 2025-26 season after recovering from shoulder surgery. In eight appearances with the Thunder, Sandfort averaged 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per game.

Oklahoma City drafted Otega Oweh with the No. 41 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft and could also put the second-round pick on a two-way contract to start his professional career. As a senior at Kentucky, the former four-star recruit averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

OKC signed Josh Dix to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NBA Draft.

As a senior at Creighton, Dix averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. Prior to the 2025-26 campaign, Dix spent three seasons at Iowa, where he shot above 40% from beyond the arc each year.

Even though Dix has inked a two-way deal, he isn't guaranteed one of the Thunder's three spots to start his career. The sharpshooter's Summer League performance will likely play a significant role in determining if he ends up on a two-way contract to start the 2026-27 season.