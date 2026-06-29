Analyzing the OKC Thunder's 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Oklahoma City added three players in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Even after selecting Aday Mara at No. 12, Bennett Stirtz at No. 16 and Otega Oweh at No. 41, the team made more additions in the 2026 class. The Thunder signed seven players as undrafted free agents, building out a roster for the upcoming Summer League.

In the past, players like Lu Dort and Branden Carlson have earned roles with OKC after being signed as undrafted free agents. Even Chris Youngblood and Payton Sandfort, who didn't make much of an impact for Mark Daigneault's team as rookies, have earned two-way deals and played NBA minutes after going undrafted in 2025.

This year, the Thunder's UDFA class is comprised of Josh Dix, Nate Johnson, Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Alexis, Elijah Mahi, Bryce Harris and Christoph Tilly.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Dix was signed to a two-way contract after the draft, meaning he will elidgible to play for the Thunder in 2026-27. While Dix the majority of Dix minutes will come with the OKC Blue, the Oklahoma City has also played its two-way players NBA minutes.

As a senior at Creighton, Dix averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. Prior to the 2025-26 campaign, Dix spent three seasons at Iowa, where he shot above 40% from beyond the arc each year.

Early in the second half, Josh Dix cuts the Cyclone lead to single digits 👀 @BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/cUZ7H5fSWi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 25, 2025

Dix wasn't the only sharpshooter in OKC's UDFA class.

Wilkerson, who made stops at Three Rivers College and Sam Houston State before finishing his college career with a season at Indiana, where he averaged 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a steal while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.8% from deep on 8.6 attempts per game.

Johnson also had a solid season from beyond the arc, averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range.

Before his senior season at Kansas State, Johnson played three seasons at Akron, where he earned MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25.

Harris also had a strong senior campaign at Howard, averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

What a way to end the half!@HUMensBB is feeling it pic.twitter.com/Ef9aLQshO7 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

Elijah Mahi, who hails from Santa Clara, the same school that produced Jalen Williams, notched 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

Alexis, Wilkerson's teammate at Indiana, averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 68.7% from the field.

Tilly, a 7-foot German big man who also played at Santa Clara, averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 23.2% from deep.