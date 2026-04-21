Why Kenrich Williams Could Make Big Impact in Rest of Thunder-Suns Series

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s title defense is off to a great start, and one of their often-overlooked reserves could play an important role later in the first round.

On Sunday, the Thunder dominated against the Phoenix Suns with a 119-84 win in Game 1. As the Thunder look to extend their lead against the Suns to 2-0 on Wednesday, there are sure to be some adjustments on both sides.

As Mark Daigneault recently pointed out, the Thunder can’t simply try to predict the Suns’ adjustments and must have plans in place for whatever route Jordan Ott and the Suns decide to go with moving forward. One of the most interesting storylines to watch after Game 1 will be Phoenix’s frontcourt rotation, which could lead to some opportunities for Kenrich Williams.

While Oso Ighodaro held his own for the most part in Game 1, creating extra chances for Phoenix with seven offensive rebounds, he was also the team’s only impactful option at center with Mark Williams sidelined, potentially for the entire series. Given that Phoenix’s depth inside already isn’t great, its further thinness due to injury could lead to some more small-ball lineups.

While the Thunder always are willing to impose their will inside and go big against smaller lineups, those types of lineups can also open up options for Daigneault to go small, which is where Williams could come in.

While the Thunder haven’t gone with many lineups without a center throughout the season, Williams has typically been their go-to for small bench lineups. Although Jaylin Williams was able to finish Sunday’s game, he had to go to the locker room for an apparent ankle injury, which could lead to Kenrich Williams being thrust into the rotation if any injury issues pop up again.

Throughout the past few years, as Oklahoma City has risen to contention, the veteran forward has steadily seen his role dwindle. However, against a small team like the Suns, even lineups with a center could lead to Williams getting some extra minutes, given how valuable a big, physical forward can be against a smaller team.

Perhaps the Suns' adjustments won’t lead to the Thunder giving Williams more opportunities and he’ll still be awaiting his opportunity in later rounds. However, if a situation arises where Williams could make an impact in Game 2 and beyond, Daigneault knows his veteran forward will be ready to get on the floor.