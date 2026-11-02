Why OKC Thunder's 2026-27 Season Isn't a Lost Cause Despite Injuries

Oklahoma City entered the 2026-27 season with high expectations.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season in 2026, the Thunder returned to nearly full health coming into the new campaign.

OKC appeared ready to live up to those expecations to start the year, taking down the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets by double digits in the team's first two games. Against the LA Clippers, though, the Thunder's season outlooked changed when Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffered significant injuries, compounded by additional injuries to Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren.

Without multiple starters for an extended period of time, Mark Daigneault's team will likely struggle to compete for a title in 2026-27. After a massive swing in expectations in a short period of time followed by consecutive losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, the current season could feel like a lost cause for fans of the Thunder.

Despite the team's championship hopes being derailed, the 2026-27 season could still be important for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder's 2026 first-round draft picks have already logged a few solid outings, and will get more opportunity to showcase and develop their skills throughout the year with the barrage of injuries to OKC's roster.

Six games into his NBA career, No. 12 pick Aday Mara is averaging 5.8 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field. No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz is averaging 4.7 points and 1.2 assists per game after logging 11 points and three assists in the Thunder's most recent contest.

Undrafted rookie two-way wing Josh Dix has also played more than 20 minutes in two of the team's last three games.

In addition to getting a look at the team's rookies, Oklahoma City should also get a chance to evaluate players with looming contract decisions. The Thunder recently declined Nikola Topic's rookie-scale contract option and picked up options on Jared McCain and Thomas Sorber, and should now have more opportunities to put Sorber and Topic on the floor.

The 2026-27 season should give Thunder fans and front office members a better idea of what both players can bring to the team.

Finally, players like Mara, Stirtz, Topic, Sorber and others will get the chance to play with OKC's stars, which could prepare the younger pieces on OKC's roster and give the Thunder more depth when its roster is healthy again.