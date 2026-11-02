Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been ravaged by injuries in the 2026-27 season, losing Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren all for multiple months with Williams and Wallace potentially done for the season.

The Thunder are coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, and they’re facing an uphill battle to repeat last season’s success in the Western Conference.

Now, OKC hits the road as a 3.5-point underdog against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are off to a 4-2 start, including a perfect 3-0 mark at home as they look to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals after a trip there in the 2025-26 season.

Cleveland and OKC were the No. 1 seeds in the league in the 2024-25 season, yet the Cavs have not been able to break through in the East, and now they face a loaded conference in the 2026-27 season.

Can they earn an early statement win?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder +3.5 (-102)

Cavs -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Thunder: +150

Cavs: -179

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Thunder record: 4-2

Cavs record: 4-2

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Cason Wallace – out

Jalen Williams – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Alex Caruso – out

Cavs Injury Report

Peyton Watson – questionable

Khalifa Diop – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Jaylon Tyson – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I shared why I’m buying SGA against this Cleveland defense:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are absolutely ravaged by injuries, and they’ve failed to reach 100 points in back-to-back games heading into Monday’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring has taken a step back in the process, as he’s averaging just 26.0 points per game in six games after multiple years in a row of averaging over 30 a night.

Can he get back to that form on Monday?

I’m buying SGA against a Cavs team that lacks guard/wing defenders outside of Peyton Watson. SGA should be able to hunt James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in this game, and the Cavs are just 17th in the league in defensive rating despite a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Gilgeous-Alexander still has two games with over 30 points in the 2026-27 season, and he’s taking 21.5 shots per game. That gives him a strong enough floor to trust in this market as the Thunder look to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma City has scored under 100 points in back-to-back games, losing to Dallas and Houston without Holmgren, Williams and Wallace.

Even though the Thunder have won games without some of their best players in recent seasons, this is a whole different animal on Monday night.

The Thunder are down four of their top eight players and outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain, the Thunder don’t have many typical rotation pieces in action tonight.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have yet to lose at home and enter this game with a top-10 net rating and offensive rating in the 2026-27 season.

If oddsmakers had given the Thunder a few more points, I may have been comfortable taking them to cover, but I don’t know where the offense is going to come from for this team when SGA is on the bench.

Mitchell has been up and down so far in the 2026-27 season, and the team lacks the frontcourt size to deal with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. I’ll bet on Cleveland improving to 5-2 on Monday night.

Pick: Cavs -3.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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