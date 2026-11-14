Winners and Losers from OKC Thunder's Loss to LA Clippers

The Thunder took on the Clippers on Friday night, in desperate need of a bounce-back win following back-to-back losses.

Ultimately, OKC would lose in close fashion, with two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing the go-ahead shot. The Thunder lost 113-112, and have now suffered three-straight losses.

Here are the winners and losers from Oklahoma City’s loss:

Winner: OKC’s two-time MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was at his best Friday night against the Clippers, a matchup he always seems to relish given his drafting.

He was the Thunder’s only consistent source of offense through all four frames, going for 40 points on a mightily efficient night.

SGA struggled to score the ball effectively in both of the Portland bouts, and saw a real return for form versus LA.

Winner: Nikola Topic

For simply making his season-debut, third-year Thunder guard Nikola Topic is a winner.

Topic has seen an injury-laden NBA career thus far. He suffered a major knee injury prior to his drafting, worked his way back, and was then diagnosed with testicular cancer. Once past that, he underwent a back surgery this offseason, missing Summer League, preseason and the beginning of the regular season.

After a few OKC Blue stints, Topic was able to make his season debut against the Clippers. He wasn’t perfect, but was certainly able to impact the game. He didn’t score the ball well, but added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Loser: OKC's defense of Brook Lopez

Clippers' big Brook Lopez has cemented himself as one of the best stretch bigs ever, and OKC struggled mightily to defend him beyond the arc all night long.

Isaiah Hartenstein is a steady option on the interior — and he had a career night offensively — and Aday Mara is a prolific shot-blocker relative to age. Thoguh Lopez was able to Will the Clippers back into the game time and again Friday.

Lopez would finish with 26 points in taking down OKC.

Winner: Jared McCain’s third quarter

The Thunder found themselves down double-digits at the half, with just two 3-pointers made across the roster.

Out of the break, Jared McCain would go scorched earth, hitting five 3-pointers in the third frame alone, including one to beat the buzzer. He would finish with 17 points in the quarter, willing OKC back into it alongside SGA.

McCain’s 3-point shooting was massively needed on OKC’s end, as he would finish with seven of the team’s 11 in total.

Loser: OKC's Cup odds

With the loss, OKC is now 1-1 in NBA Cup play, with games still to play against Minnesota and New Orleans.

Oklahoma City will certainly still have a chance at vying for the Cup quarterfinals, though there odds are much slimmer after losing to the Clippers.