Ajay Mitchell Settling Into Role as No. 2 Option for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s season didn’t get off to an ideal start, but it’s starting to settle in, as is its third-year guard.

The Thunder’s injury situation has dominated headlines to begin the season, but things may be turning a corner for Oklahoma City. After spending much of last week reeling from the major injuries to three starters, the Thunder have regrouped and appear to be on the right track again in November.

While the Thunder’s mindset shift is a significant reason for their turnaround, they also have begun to get more comfortable with their new reality on the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking on a larger load as the team’s superstar has been apparent, but Ajay Mitchell’s sudden rise to being the No. 2 option is also intriguing.

Coming into this season, Mitchell was among the expected candidates for Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. While his Sixth Man candidacy is almost certainly out the window, he’s showcased why many anticipated he would be a major difference-maker for Oklahoma City.

In the five games since Oklahoma City lost three starters, Mitchell has averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. That stretch includes a career-high 30 points against the Phoenix Suns and another three 20-point games.

Mitchell’s rise to the No. 2 option has been seamless and a much-needed boost for the Thunder as they navigate these injuries. Of course, it’s also not the first time Mitchell has had to take on the secondary scoring role.

Throughout much of last season and notably in the 2026 playoffs, Mitchell was Oklahoma City’s No. 2 threat on the perimeter as Jalen Williams dealt with injuries. Well-equipped to be Gilgeous-Alexander’s sidekick in the backcourt, Mitchell has shown no signs of slowing down.

In his third season, Mitchell has a clear opportunity to break out and become a star for the Thunder. While injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, they can still lead to positive outcomes, and Mitchell has been a perfect example of that thus far.

Scoring over 20 points a night for the entire season would be a huge step for Michell, but it’s one that he might just be able to handle. Oklahoma City’s hopes of winning a title would get a real boost if Mitchell can take a legitimate leap.

While he’s still settling into his role as the second option to begin the season, the foundation for stardom is clearly there for Mitchell.